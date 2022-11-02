CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. - State police in the Poconos are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who stole from a gas station store.

The man picture in the surveillance photo above removed screws from the side of a gambling machine and stole nearly $2,000 in cash from the machine, police said.

It happened at the Exxon store on Weir Lake Road in Chestnuthill Township, Monroe County.

The man left in a silver Dodge Avenger.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 570-646-2271.