MARSALLS CREEK, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police took a man into custody after a bank robbery in Monroe County Thursday afternoon.
Michael Muse, 43, of Brooklyn, New York, is charged with fleeing and eluding, robbery, and theft.
Police were sent to the ESSA Bank and Trust in Middle Smithfield Township shortly after 10 p.m. for the report of a bank robbery, according to a news release from state police.
Troopers responded to the bank and surrounding area, and reviewed surveillance video of the incident, state police said.
State police say Muse went into the bank and brandished a pistol at the bank tellers. Muse told one of the tellers to empty the register while pointing the pistol at the teller, according to the news release. The teller removed a large amount of money from the register, placed it into a bag, and gave it to Muse, who put the bag underneath his sweatshirt, state police said.
Witnesses saw Muse fleeing the area in a van, according to the news release. Troopers then saw the vehicle in the area of Milford Road and Oak Grove Road.
After a vehicle pursuit and foot chase, troopers took Muse into custody. He was transported to PSP-Stroudsburg for processing.