POTTSVILLE, Pa. - A man will spend years in prison for setting a fire that damaged several rowhomes in Schuylkill County.
Brendon Hasara was sentenced Tuesday to 9 years and 3 months to 19 years in prison, according to the county district attorney.
He was convicted on felony charges of arson-endangering property and criminal mischief, as well as several misdemeanor charges, in the November 2021 fire in Mahanoy City.
He was found not guilty of more serious arson charges.
Hasara was arrested at the scene of the fire in the 1000 block of East Pine Street. The blaze started on the first floor of a home and quickly spread to several other homes, displacing eight people.