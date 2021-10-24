MAHANOY CITY, Pa. -- Pennsylvania State Police said Santonio Pierre Malone, 36, is wanted following a deadly shooting on East Centre Street around 3 a.m. on Sunday.
Malone is charged with murder and attempted homicide and numerous other crimes as authorities work to track him down.
"The only thing I could see was the flashing lights on top of the police vehicles and a crowd," said neighbor Peter Defilippis.
Defilippis lives just down the block from where police say 33-year-old Juan Carlos Romero was killed and Alofi Ramirez was injured following a shooting outside of R-Music 21 early Sunday morning.
"I had no idea that it had been a shooting. I thought it might be a car accident," said Defilippis.
The State Police said it all started following a dispute outside of the lounge.
According to investigators, it may have started when the two men were refused entry to the business.
"I came down and looked and it was pretty much chaos, you know it was all flashing lights and people standing around," said neighbor Bob Mikulak.
Authorities said Romero was shot several times and died at the scene.
According to Police, Ramirez was shot multiple times while getting a gun out of his vehicle.
That is when investigators said the gunman took off.
Police said Ramirez was taken to Reading Hospital and is in serious condition.
According to investigators, there is no danger to the public at this time.