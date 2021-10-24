MAHANOY CITY, Pa. -- Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a man believed to be involved in a deadly shooting outside of a bar and lounge in Mahonoy City, Schuylkill County.
Santonio Malone, 36, is wanted on charges of murder, attempted homicide and more in the shooting around 3 a.m. Sunday on East Centre Street.
"The only thing I could see was the flashing lights on top of the police vehicles and a crowd," said neighbor Peter Defilippis.
Defilippis lives just down the block from where police say 33-year-old Juan Carlos Romero was killed and Alofi Ramirez was injured in a shooting outside of Rmusic 21 at East Centre and South Second streets.
"I had no idea that it had been a shooting. I thought it might be a car accident," said Defilippis.
State police said the disturbance may have started when the two men were refused entry to the lounge.
"I came down and looked and it was pretty much chaos, you know it was all flashing lights and people standing around," said neighbor Bob Mikulak.
Authorities said Romero was shot several times and died at the scene.
Ramirez was shot multiple times while getting a gun out of his vehicle, police said. Then the gunman took off, investigators said.
Ramirez was taken to Reading Hospital and was in serious condition, police said.
According to investigators, there is no danger to the public.