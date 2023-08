COOLBAUGH TWP., Pa. — The man who disappeared into a lake at the private Pocono Country Place community in Coolbaugh Township has been confirmed dead by the Monroe County coroner's office.

Although a cause of death has not been released, the coroner's office said that 26-year-old Isham Huq of Edison, N.J., died after disappearing in the lake on Saturday afternoon.

Dispatchers said Huq had gone into the lake but did not come back up to the surface.