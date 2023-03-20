SHENANDOAH, Pa. - A man convicted in a 2021 killing in Schuylkill County found out his sentence Monday.

A jury convicted Santonio Malone, from Shenandoah, earlier this year of first-degree murder and other charges.

The first-degree murder charge automatically means life in prison. The judge tacked at least 22 and a half years on top of life without parole.

Malone killed Juan Carlos Romero outside a bar in Mahanoy City nearly three years ago.

He also shot, and paralyzed, a second man.

Malone fled to Tennessee after the shooting.