A man found guilty of killing his girlfriend in Schuylkill County has been sentenced.
Robert Leonard III of Lancaster was sentenced Monday to 27.5 to 55 years in prison.
Leonard was convicted of third-degree murder and other charges in the killing of Terri Lynn Gee in January 2019. The jury found him not guilty of first-degree murder.
She was found slumped in the cab of a pickup truck stabbed in the neck and strangled at the Rasuch Creek Trailriders ATV Campground in Hegins Township. Troopers say they spotted blood on Leonard's pants and shoes and found a bloody folding knife in his pocket.