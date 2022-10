ALBRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. -- The man who robbed a Uni Mart while wearing a clown mask and brandishing a samurai sword has been identified.

William Clancy, 39, Albrightsville, will be charged with three counts of robbery, reckless endangerment, simple assault, theft, receiving stolen property, and possession of instruments of a crime.

He is currently being held at the Monroe County Correctional Facility.