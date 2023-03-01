FRANKLIN TWP., Pa. - A man who admitted to stealing an ambulance in the Poconos was sentenced Tuesday.

Frantz Bernard will serve nine months to just under two years in prison.

He pleaded guilty to charges of recklessly endangering another person, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and criminal mischief.

The Monroe County District Attorney's Office says Bernard was also ordered to pay $2,500 to the victim.

Bernard stole the ambulance from Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono in East Stroudsburg in late May 2022, said Stroud Area Regional police.

Bushkill EMS workers said they took a patient into the emergency room, and when they came out, their ambulance was gone, police say. Security video shows a man get in and drive off.

State police spotted the ambulance around 5:30 p.m. in Franklin Township, Carbon County, about 30 miles away from LVH-Pocono, police said.

They conducted a traffic stop and took Bernard, of Tobyhanna, into custody without incident, officials said.