HAZLE TWP., Pa. - A man who went missing during a family camping trip in Luzerne County has been found dead, according to a news release from state police.

Adrien Hachey, 43, was found dead in a small body of water near the area where he went missing, state police said.

At this time, there appears to be nothing suspicious surrounding Hachey's death, state police said. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

The investigation remains open, state police said.

Hachey was camping with his family in Hazle Township, near the Schuylkill County border, when he disappeared, police said. His family woke up early Sunday and Hachey was nowhere to be found, police said.

Crews had been searching the Humboldt Industrial Park, in the area of Mount Pleasant Lane. There were several bodies of water on the property, including Mount Pleasant Reservoir, so dive teams were included in the search.