SHEPPTON, Pa. – Police in Schuylkill County say a driver with a child in his car led them on a chase topping 100 miles an hour.

East Union Township Police say they tried to pull over Matteo Mirabile in Sheppton on Sunday.

He took off and weaved across roads at high speeds.

When they finally caught up to him, police found a young child and a loaded gun in Mirabile's car.

The child was uninjured.

Mirabile faces a slew of charges in Schuylkill County.