A man with Pennsylvania ties who is accused of killing four people has arrived in Idaho.

He'll now be taken to Latah County Jail, where he'll await trial.

69 News is told Bryan Kohberger left from the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Airport Wednesday morning. Idaho State Police have said that once Kohberger is on state grounds, he'll be transferred into Moscow Police custody.

The City of Moscow Police Department said he'll then be served with an arrest warrant, and once that warrant is returned to court, the probable cause affidavit will be unsealed.

That's the document people across the country have been waiting for, to learn what in the investigation into four slain college students led police to Kohberger.

Moscow police say the next step is what's called an initial appearance. That's where a magistrate court judge will explain Kohberger's rights and the charges against him; it's not where he'd enter a plea.

A preliminary hearing will then be scheduled.

After Kohberger was transferred to Pennsylvania State Police custody earlier Wednesday, the Monroe County Prison Warden told us Kohberger's time behind bars there was "uneventful."

He said the policy for high-security inmates was implemented given the seriousness of the charges, and that Kohberger was on suicide watch for his safety.