PINE GROVE TWP., Pa. - A man with outstanding extradition warrants out of Alabama and Georgia was captured in Schuylkill County Friday morning, Pennsylvania State Police said.

Police said they previously encountered the man, 36-year-old Jeremy Hunter, just after 7 p.m. Thursday near Mile Marker 100.8 of Interstate 81 in Pine Grove Township.

Police said Hunter fled over the guard rail of I-81 North into the woods when they tried to take him into custody.

Hunter was ultimately taken into custody around 8:30 a.m. Friday, after about 13 hours on the run.