SCRANTON, Pa. -Two people have been found guilty in a Monroe County man's drug-related death.
Jeremy Edward Johnson, 31, and Susan Melissa Nickas, 47, both of Stroudsburg, were found guilty of conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl within the Middle District of Pennsylvania, resulting in the death of a person, according to a news release from the FBI.
The verdict came after an eight-day trial.
According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, jurors deliberated for approximately two hours before rendering guilty verdicts against Johnson and Nickas for the December 11, 2020, death of the man.
Both Johnson and Nickas were also found guilty of aiding and abetting each other in a December 10, 2020, distribution of heroin and fentanyl, resulting in that death, according to the FBI.
Prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney’s Office presented the testimony of multiple witnesses, including Dr. Michael Coyer, a forensic toxicologist, who said that death resulted from the use of heroin and fentanyl. A PSP forensic chemist, who analyzed drugs found at the scene of the death, also testified.
Additional testimony was provided by officers and detectives from the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office; the Pennsylvania State Police; the Pocono Township Police Department, the FBI – Scranton Office; and a FBI special agent from the Pittsburgh Office.
The charges stem from a joint investigation involving the FBI in Scranton, the Pennsylvania State Police, and the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office. Assistant United States Attorneys Michelle Olshefski and Sean Camoni prosecuted the case.
The maximum penalty under federal law is life in prison, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the Judge is also required to consider and weigh a number of factors, including the nature and seriousness of the offense; the history and characteristics of the defendant; and the need to punish the defendant, protect the public and provide for the defendant’s educational, vocational and medical needs. For these reasons, the statutory maximum penalty for the offense is not an accurate indicator of the potential sentence for a specific defendant.