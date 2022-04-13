JIM THORPE, Pa. - Jeff Kalage, a retired NYPD officer now living in Jim Thorpe, contracted Hepatitis A in April 2017. It's normally a treatable condition.
"Unfortunately, there is a 1% in 50,000 cases that for some reason do not respond to treatment," Kalage said.
Kalage was one of them, and his condition deteriorated rapidly. His liver failed, followed by his kidneys. It was Saturday when doctors told his family he wouldn't make it if they couldn't find a transplant by Monday.
"There was nothing they could do for me, because the toxins were building up," Kalage said.
Kalage was moved up to priority on the donor list and that Saturday night he got his miracle.
"They got word from West Virginia that unfortunately a 23-year-old gentleman passed away and he was a perfect match," Kalage said.
The next day, Easter Sunday, Kalage got his new liver, calling it his Easter miracle.
Thanks to a man named Jacob.
"There's so much gratitude to Jacob and so many out there that are registered donors," Kalage said.
Kalage has gotten know Jacob's family and learned more about the man who saved his life.
"The father Paul told me that New Year's Eve four months prior to his passing he became a brand-new father," Kalage said.
And Jacob didn't just save Kalage's life. His heart saved the life of another gentleman who needed it.
"This gentleman recorded their son's heartbeat, had it installed in a little teddy bear and presented that to the family so they can always hear their son's heart beating," Kalage said.
As Kalage approaches the fifth anniversary of his "Easter miracle," he'd like to meet Jacob's family in-person this summer.
"Definitely have to go thank them personally for what they've done for me," Kalage said.
He hopes this story inspires others to be more like Jacob.
"One donor could potentially help dozens of people," Kalage said.
To learn more about organ donation or to register to become a donor, visit the Gift of Life Donor Program website.