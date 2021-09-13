The colors along Tunkhannock Creek in Monroe County give an autumnal preview of what leaf peepers long for.
"I think we are going to be on par for an average or an above-average year," said Tim Dugan, DCNR Forest Manager for the Delaware Forest District.
Three regions globally have deciduous forests displaying fall autumn color, with Pennsylvania having a longer and more varied fall foliage season than anywhere else in the world.
In a recent USA Today Readers Choice poll the Poconos ranked third nationally for fall foliage destinations.
"We have a very diverse forest so a lot of different tree species. So individual tree species will change at a different time," Dugan added.
The Lehigh Valley's peak season is set for the end of October, while the Poconos will see its peak season around Oct. 18. Areas North of Lake Wallenpaupack will peak around Oct. 9.
"You'll see two big changes where maple and ash turn first and oaks later," Dugan added.
The fall colors mean plenty of green for the Pocono tourism industry. A quarter of its 30 million yearly visitors arrive in fall, many to Jim Thorpe's October-long Fall Foliage Festival.
"2020 was a banner year for most outdoor activities and we did take a look at how the amazing weather affected people's ability to stay in Carbon County, so we are hoping that plays out this year," said Alice Wanamaker, the Director of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce in Carbon County.
It's an already colorful start to the season.