TAMAQUA, Pa. - A Schuylkill County community is praying for the recovery of a high school student who was hit by a car over the weekend.
Officials at Marian Catholic High School say sophomore Eric Richardson underwent emergency surgery.
He was flown to the hospital Saturday afternoon after being hit by a car in Tamaqua at the intersection of East Broad and Laurel streets.
This week, Marian Catholic is holding a fundraiser to help Eric's family with expenses.
Police have yet to provide any information about Saturday's incident.