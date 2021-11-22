Car crash generic

TAMAQUA, Pa. - A Schuylkill County community is praying for the recovery of a high school student who was hit by a car over the weekend.

Officials at Marian Catholic High School say sophomore Eric Richardson underwent emergency surgery.

He was flown to the hospital Saturday afternoon after being hit by a car in Tamaqua at the intersection of East Broad and Laurel streets.

This week, Marian Catholic is holding a fundraiser to help Eric's family with expenses.

Police have yet to provide any information about Saturday's incident.

