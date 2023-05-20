WIND GAP, Pa. - A local Marine veteran, seriously wounded in Afghanistan, received a a brand new, handicap accessible home in Wind Gap.

That was a few months ago.

Now, with the help of local businesses and volunteers, the final touches were finished today.

"It was emotional very emotional," said Dan Lasko. "It gives me freedom and independence."

Dan Lasko is a Marine Corps veteran.

And after being deployed to Afghanistan in 2004, his life was changed forever.

"I lost my left leg below the knee due to an IED explosion," Dan said.

"It was scary, but he came home and that all that matters," said Jess Lasko.

For Dan, getting around isn't as simple as it once was.

But thanks to Homes for Our Troops and other organizations, the Lasko family was given a specially adapted custom home back in March

"Not a lot of people choose to serve in this case. He did. Our country benefits from that and we're able to give a little bit back for his family," said Ken Snyder, President of Spectrum Homes.

And on Saturday volunteers, friends, and family members of all ages came out to the new home in Wind Gap, putting some final touches on it with some landscaping, and officially making it a comfortable space.

"We wanna make sure its the nicest most sound design," said Jim Brinckman, Spokesman for Brightview Landscaping, "and installation that that veteran will have."

Homes for Our Troops has helped provide 355 homes to veterans and their families.

The Lasko family's being number 353.

"We're blessed and grateful for everything," said Jess.