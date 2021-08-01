Wendy's crime scene in East Stroudsburg

Police have responded in massive numbers to a pair of crime scenes in East Stroudsburg, Monroe County.

Police responded to the area of North Courtland Street and Independence Road early Sunday evening.

Authorities had part of the parking lot to the Wendy's restaurant sealed off with crime tape.

A short distance away on Independence Road, crime tape surrounded an apartment complex. A damaged police car was seen near the building.

As of 8:30 p.m. Sunday, the scenes remained active.

Apartment complex crime scene in East Stroudsburg

State Police told 69 News they are continuing to investigate and plan to release details later.

