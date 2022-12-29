Luzerne County Council says a concern about a member of the county election board is now a non-issue.

No vote will be taken on whether to remove the board member, said Councilman Brian Thornton on Thursday.

The board member, who was not named but was believed to be Alyssa Fusaro, was given the chance to speak publicly about the allegations.

Afterwards, most believed the allegations, which accused her of using profane language and a racial slur, were either not true or exaggerated, and were meant to question her character, Thornton said.

The accusations could not be proven, so the matter is now closed, he said.

The resolution to remove her was added to council's agenda earlier this month, but a vote did not take place.