JIM THORPE, Pa. -- Mauch Chunk Lake Park is making a temporary change to its beach admission policy for the Labor Day Weekend, September 3-5.

Beach access will be limited to County residents, Carbon County property taxpayers, Coaldale residents with children in the Panther Valley School District, non-county and county Individual and Family Membership (aka Season Pass) holders, campers, and pavilion renters.

The park will remain accessible to all for boating, watercraft rental, fishing, hiking, biking, camping, and pavilion renting and general enjoyment of its nearly 3,500 acres of natural and manmade outdoor recreational open space.

Mauch Chunk Lake Park hopes this temporary modification to beach access will help them decide whether or not to implement future changes to admission policies for weekends and holidays beginning in the 2023 season.

The park says this specific weekend was chosen to “stress test” existing infrastructure, policies, procedures, and personnel demands of a historically high volume weekend.