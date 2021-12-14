POTTSVILLE, Pa. - Pottsville will gain a medical marijuana dispensary Monday when Beyond/Hello opens downtown.
The dispensary is at 101 N. Centre Street, in the former Schuylkill Trust Co. building, and will be the only legal medical marijuana outlet for 30 minutes in any direction, according to owner Jushi Holdings Inc.
The company said it has opened 18 dispensaries across Pennsylvania.
"In a little more than three years, we successfully opened up multiple retail locations throughout the Philadelphia, Greater Delaware Valley, Pittsburgh and Scranton regions," according to Jim Cacioppo, chief executive officer and founder of Jushi.
The Pottsville dispensary will sell dry leaf, concentrates, cartridges, tinctures, topicals, capsules, pills and other products.
A licensed pharmacist will be available. The Schuylkill County store is accessible to the handicapped, according to Jushi.
After a ceremonial ribbon-cutting, the store will be open to customers at 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 20.
Jushi is traded over the counter under ticker symbol JUSHF. The shares last traded at $3.62 as of just before 9 a.m. Tuesday.
The company went public in 2019 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida. Jushi reported revenue of $54 million in the third quarter.