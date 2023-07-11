Serenité, a luxury private residence membership club, may look like a posh resort community in Aspen, but it's actually Camelback Mountain.

"The residences range from one to five bedrooms. They have the option to have amenities. There's a spa on site, a four seasons pool, and it's really a place for families to come together," said CEO Todd Cannon.

He says they're halfway through phase one, which is about $70 million.

There are four residential buildings with 22 residences, so far, with sweeping views of the Delaware Water Gap. No expense has been spared and that level of luxury will cost you.

"There's a one-time initiation fee which ranges from around $65,000 - $165,000. That membership can be financed," Cannon said. "We have something for everybody and really, depending on where you are in your life and how large the group you travel with is, that really depends on what membership's right for you."

Even with the price and construction still underway, they have over 300 members already - mostly through referrals. About half the membership base so far is from the Long Island area.

"It's very well designed, very well planned, and really we think it's going to attract a guest that's a little more affluent, which is really great for our market," said head of the Pocono Mountain Visitors Bureau, Chris Barrett.

Barrett says those visitors bring in necessary money for small businesses: "So, there's been a tremendous amount of investment. That investment attracts like investment. That breeds more economic development."

Construction is expected to be totally finished within the next two years.