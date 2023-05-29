ORWIGSBURG, Pa. — It's another Memorial Day that hits home for so many around our region and across the country.

"Those that have given the ultimate sacrifice gave up their tomorrow for our yesterdays," said Jay Jones, a Gold Star father.

The family of fallen Army Ranger Jason Jones of Orwigsburg, Schuylkill County, who was killed in Afghanistan in 2014, is using the present and future to honor his legacy and help others families.

"The education, the support of the families, particularly the children, are one of our top priorities," said Jason's dad, Jay.

Through the Capt. Jason B. Jones Foundation, the family provides scholarships for those going to an academy or college with an ROTC program, and most recently, it partnered with the Orwigsburg Fire Department to restore a bell and now a memorial for Jason.

"It is in the square in Orwigsburg," Jones said. "It's absolutely beautiful, and we also gave people the opportunity to purchase a brick in memory of someone."

Memorial Day is not a day that families like Jason's spend alone but rather surrounded by support.

"In Afghanistan, America's longest war and the war that claimed the life of Jason, we had 2,500 fatalities of soldiers there, so the numbers are really staggering," Jones said.

It's not a passive day of remembrance but rather an active day of helping others through the foundation.

"It gives us a lot of pride to be able to carry on Jason's legacy by helping the children of those who also lost their lives in war," Jones said.

With the anniversary of Jason's death next month, memorial bricks are still available, and an annual golf tournament is set for September.