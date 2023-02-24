In a message to the campus community Friday, University of Idaho President Scott Green said the house where four college students were killed will be demolished.

Bryan Kohberger, who is suspected in the November 2022 killings, was arrested in the Poconos.

"The owner of the King Street house offered to give the house to the university, which we accepted," Green said in the message.

Green said the demolition is a healing step and "removes the physical structure where the crime that shook our community was committed."

Demolition also removes efforts to further sensationalize the crime scene, Green said.

The university is evaluating options where students may be involved in the future development of the property.

"From the day we learned of the senseless deaths of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, the outpouring of support from our Vandal Family has been tremendous. Everywhere I turn, people are asking what they can do to help. What resulted is an incredible display of what it means to be a Vandal. The compassion, tenacity and resilience of our community shows in the generous actions," Green said.

Scholarships in memory of the four students have been established and the university is working with and addressing questions for the Goncalves family so a fourth scholarship can be established in Kaylee’s name, according to the message from Green.

Green said planning is underway for a healing garden and memorial in honor of the four students.

"While the memorial will be a focal point of a garden, the garden will also be a place of remembrance of other students we have lost and a place of healing for those left behind," Green said.

A university committee, with student representation, is developing a plan. The garden design will incorporate class and individual student participation. It will be located on the Moscow campus, but the exact location has not yet been identified.

"Sometimes it is hard to see beyond this tragedy. But the selfless acts, the deep engagement and loving support of our entire Vandal Family reminds me that there is so much good in the world. We will never forget Xana, Ethan, Madison and Kaylee, and I will do everything in my power to protect their dignity and respect their memory. Together we will rebuild and continue to support each other. We are #vandalstrong," Green said.