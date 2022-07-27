Met-Ed has completed improvements to its distribution system in southern Monroe County that will prevent power outages or reduce their duration.
The utility company said existing lines were rebuilt to provide a second source of power for a substation near Snydersville, and automated equipment was installed to improve service to about 2,300 customers.
The Snydersville substation had been served by a single line through dense forest and swamps, making it vulnerable to trees falling and knocking out power, particularly during summer storms.
"We've reconstructed three power lines to add a second source of electricity for the substation, providing redundancy that allows us to keep the lights on for many of our customers in Snydersville, and Hamilton and Stroud Townships when our crews must make repairs or perform maintenance," Scott Wyman, president of FirstEnergy's Pennsylvania operations, said in a statement.
Met-Ed is a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp.
The work is part of Met-Ed's $153 million five-year capital investment plan to improve service reliability. Met-Ed serves about 580,000 customers in eastern and southeastern Pennsylvania, according to the company statement. FirstEnergy owns 10 electric-distribution companies and serves customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York.
FirstEnergy is based in Akron, Ohio, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol FE. The company's shares traded at $38.70 just before noon Wednesday. In the past 52 weeks, FirstEnergy shares have traded as high as $48.85 and as low as $35.32.
The company's market capitalization (number of shares outstanding times current price) is $22.1 billion.