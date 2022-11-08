BARTONSVILLE, Pa. - The second regional location of a fast-casual, Mexican-fusion restaurant chain is set to open Wednesday in Monroe County.

Bubbakoo’s Burritos, a New Jersey-based chain serving made-to-order burritos, quesadillas, tacos and more, will open 11 a.m. Wednesday at 3578 Route 611 in Bartonsville.

The new eatery, near East Gourmet Buffet in the Shops at Crossroads, will supplement more than 100 existing and coming-soon locations in 19 states, including another regional outpost that opened in 2021 on North West End Boulevard (Route 309) in Richland Township, Bucks County.

"We will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily for dine-in or takeout and offer an array of proteins, toppings and signature flavors," Bubbakoo's director of marketing Ben Grannick said.

Bubbakoo’s, co-founded by Paul Altero and Bill Hart in Point Pleasant, N.J. in 2008, has exploded in popularity in recent years following the launch of its franchising model in 2015.

The company attributes its success to its high-quality food that is "fresh, made-to-order and affordable," as well as its well-trained staff, inviting restaurant design, and dedicated franchise partners.

"The roots of Bubbakoo’s are in the skater and shore scene, but all are welcome in what’s quickly become a neighborhood hub of activity," a description on the business' website reads. "Paul and Bill realize service can be the deciding factor in a restaurant’s growth. They believe outstanding service and attention to detail have contributed to the tremendously positive word-of-mouth about Bubbakoo’s."

The chain's menu includes customizable nachos, burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, hard and soft shell tacos, taco salads, and more.

Customers can build their own entree by picking a protein, such as chicken (crispy, grilled or shredded), hibachi steak or shrimp, ground beef, shredded pork or veggie patty.

Next, they choose other components such as seasoned brown or white rice; black or pinto beans; a signature flavor (General Tso's, Jamaican jerk, sriracha ranch and more); and toppings such as cheese, pico de gallo, pickled jalapenos and sour cream. Add-ons include guacamole, queso and nacho cheese.

About a half dozen signature creations include sweet chili shrimp tacos, a Nashville hot chicken burrito and mango habanero grilled chicken taco salad.

One of the chain's most popular offerings is the Chiwawa, which is similar to a giant rice ball, Grannick said.

"You can create your Chiwawa any way you like but I would recommend the Buffalo Beef Chiwawa!" Grannick added.

Other menu highlights include chicken wings, curly fries, tater tots, empanadas, Buffalo cauliflower and jalapeno poppers.

"For dessert there are fried Oreos and Love Chips — fried tortilla chips dusted in powdered sugar with a choice of raspberry or caramel sauce," Grannick said.

For more information or to place a delivery or takeout order, visit bubbakoos.com.