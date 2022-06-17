STROUDSBURG, Pa. - A Monroe County judge has decided the outcome of a nearly-decade-old homicide case.
President Judge Margherita Worthington found Michael Horvath guilty of kidnapping and killing his coworker, Holly Grim, who went missing in 2013.
The verdict was announced Friday morning, two weeks after closing arguments and the trial ended. It was a bench trial, meaning the judge decided the outcome and a jury was not involved.
Before reading the verdict, Worthington said she wanted to read it out loud herself because everyone in the courtroom involved in the almost two-week trial deserved to hear the decision from the one who made it.
Horvath is scheduled to be sentenced in September.
During the almost two-week-long trial, prosecutors presented evidence and witnesses that they say proved Horvath kidnapped Grim, with whom he worked at Allen Organ, from her Lower Macungie Township home, tortured her, killed her, and buried her remains on his Ross Township, Monroe County property. They say journals show Horvath obsessively stalked and tracked Grim, that he lied to police about having been to her house before and that his blood was found in her doorway.
Horvath's defense team highlighted who they believe are other potential suspects in Grim's slaying. At the top of the list was Horvath's wife, Cathy, who the defense says was jealous of Horvath's obsession with Grim.
Grim disappeared in 2013, and her partial remains were found on Horvath's property in 2016. Trial was delayed several times for pandemic and other reasons.