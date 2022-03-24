The Superintendent's office of the Minersville Area School District confirms the suspension of Junior Senior High School principal Stephen Bressi.
The decision to suspend Bressi without pay was made on Wednesday night at the Minersville Area School District regular monthly meeting.
The superintendent's office confirms board members voted 8-1 to support Superintendent Carl McBreen's decision to suspend principal Stephen Bressi without pay.
School officials denied making further comment about the suspension of Bressi.
The agenda for Wednesday's meeting writes the suspension as being effective March 18, 2022.