MINERSVILLE, Pa. - Cities and towns across Pennsylvania are passing ordinances to outlaw ATVs and dirt bikes on their streets, but one Schuylkill County town voted Tuesday to welcome the off-road vehicles.

The Minersville Borough Council voted unanimously to pass an ordinance that would make it legal to ride off-road vehicles on borough streets. The new ATV ordinance allows riders to travel into downtown from the nearby Famous Reading Outdoors ATV park and trails. Council members say the hope is to bring more people into the borough to boost tourism.

"If we get 30% of the members of Famous Reading Outdoors paying for a permit, that is almost $200,000 a year in revenue for this borough, you know what we could do with that money?" said Minersville Mayor Sean Palmer.

The ordinance doesn't allow people to ride on state roads. It also limits ATV riders to weekends and early evening hours. Minersville police say they'll make sure the rules are followed but some residents expressed their doubts and safety concerns at Tuesday's council meeting.

"These folks I've seen flying around, no license, no signals, no headlights, I don't understand how that's allowed," said one resident.

"I watched a dude jump onto South Street, I mean he was five feet in the air and this is the kind of event you guys want to go on," said another resident.

Others say they're worried about the noise.

"Who's going to want to come to town when they know all this is going on, do you know an elderly person that wants to come and listen to this bull?" said a resident.

Council members reminded folks that this is just a test run to try and help the local economy.

"I'll put my head on the chopping block, I'll think outside the box and hey, actually try to do something," said Palmer.

"We are willing to adjust if needed," said Council President Ian Mahal.

"They don't belong in the town and we're going to get a petition, this is not over," said a resident.