Brady's Lake Ronald Nicholas
Lawrence Neff

COOLBAUGH TWP., Pa - Police say a Lackawanna County man that's been missing for nearly three weeks is dead. 

Family members last reported seeing 72-year-old Ronald Nicholas of Clifton Township on April 5th. 

Pocono Mountain Regional Police say that Nicholas' body was found within the Brady's Lake area in Monroe County.

The investigation is ongoing and additional details surrounding the death of Nicholas will be released as the investigation unfolds. 

The search for Nicholas intensified near Brady's Lake in Coolbaugh Township after someone found his blue truck there. His dog was also spotted near the lake. 

