SMITHFIELD TWP. Pa., - Police are asking for help from the public to find a missing woman from Monroe County.
Elizabeth Grieco, 64 was reported missing last week when family discovered she was not at her Smithfield Township home.
On May 24th, Grieco's family contacted police to tell them Grieco suffers from Schizophrenia, paranoia and other personality disorders.
Grieco was last seen being dropped off in the area of 3811 Nazareth Pike in Bethlehem. She was seen with a black suitcase and plastic bags.
Police say Grieco was seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and white sneakers.
Family members tell police Grieco told them she would be traveling to Montreal, Quebec and Canada.
Anyone with information about Elizabeth Grieco's location is asked to contact PSP Stroudsburg at 570-619-6480.