JIM THORPE, Pa. - A Carbon County mom is facing charges after police say she threatened her daughter and then police.

Kathleen Kattner, 52, barricaded herself inside her Jim Thorpe home after threatening her juvenile daughter with a knife Sunday night, police said in a news release Monday.

When police arrived at the home in the 600 block of Center Avenue, Kattner threatened officers with a stun gun and was holding some sort of torch, police said.

She refused to come out, and investigators learned she may have a handgun, so the state police emergency response team was called in.

Kattner was barricaded inside from about 7 p.m. until 11:30 p.m., when she eventually came out and was taken into custody.

She was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, terroristic threats, harassment and disorderly conduct, police said.