Monroe County officials want residents to know that the court system is open and operational while work is being done to restore power to the courthouse complex.

President Judge Margherita Patti Worthington says a lightning strike over the weekend caused a failure of the electric system in the courthouse complex, which is currently under construction.

“The courts remain open and accessible even amid this emergency,” Worthington said.

“These are the types of events we plan and train for, so that when faced with the emergency, our team can immediately respond. Being prepared has helped us ensure the courts are open and operational for everyone who needs them, especially those filing petitions for protection from abuse, sexual violence or intimidation,” said President Judge Worthington.