EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - A man from Monroe County is behind bars for trading a firearm in exchange for heroin.
William Hill, 40, of East Stroudsburg was sentenced Monday to 33 months behind bars for a firearm offense.
The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania reports Hill previously pleaded guilty in June to possession, barter, and sale of a stolen firearm.
Hill, a heroin user, admitted to trading a firearm to codefendant Ronald McKenna in exchange for heroin.
Hill’s sentence was enhanced because he fled the jurisdiction while on supervised release and was later apprehended in Florida.
McKenna had previously pleaded guilty to a firearms violation and was sentenced to 36 months in prison.
A third codefendant, Drew Miller, also pleaded guilty to a firearms felony, and was sentenced to 42 months in prison.