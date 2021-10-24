BARRETT TWP, Pa. - A Monroe County priest is facing criminal charges for allegedly having inappropriate contact with a minor.
A statement from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Scranton says the pastor of Most Holy Trinity Parish in Cresco was arrested by Pocono Mountain Regional Police Friday night.
Four criminal charges were filed against 42-year-old Father Gregory Loughney.
The diocese says Loughney was immediately removed from active ministry when church officials learned of the allegations.
Loughney was sent to the county jail after being unable to post $75,000 dollars bail.