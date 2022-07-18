WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Federal Aviation Administration has proposed a $1.1 million fine against a Brodheadsville company it says illegally ran charter operations.
Rosado Aviation conducted 52 illegal charter flights between May 2019 and February 2021, according to the FAA, which announced the proposed $1,125,640 fine Monday.
It says the company conducted the paid passenger-carrying flights in multiple aircraft without the required operating certificate or operations specifications.
The FAA also alleges the company used unqualified operations, maintenance and pilot personnel for all of the flights.
Rosado Aviation has 30 days to respond to the FAA after receiving the agency’s enforcement letter.
Incorporation information shows Rosado Aviation started May 31, 2013, with an address on Route 209 in Brodheadsville.
Efforts to reach Rosado Aviation for comment Monday were not immediately successful.