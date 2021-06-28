STROUDSBURG, Pa. | The Monroe County Bar Foundation’s Chairman William Reaser and Vice Chairman Thomas Casale say they recently presented $11,000 in scholarships to local high school graduates.
In honor of the late Judge Ronald E. Vican, the Foundation awarded a $1,000 scholarship to Isabella Horvath, they say. Horvath is a graduate of Pocono Mountain East High School. She is an athlete who embodies both academics and athletics, and will be attending Bloomsburg University and pursuing her dream of becoming a nurse.
The Foundation announced it also awarded Kate Briegel from East Stroudsburg South, Pocono Mountain East’s Dominick Genovese, Theresa Harding from East Stroudsburg North, Tyler Moore from Pleasant Valley and Pocono Mountain West’s Paulina Tes each with $2,000 in support of their future endeavors toward their college careers.
Students will be attending universities including American University, Villanova University, Ursinus College, Northampton Community College and Wesleyan University. Students will be furthering their education with concentrations ranging from economics, government, law, business, and political science