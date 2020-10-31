MONROE COUNTY, Pa. -- A burglary suspect is now behind bars in Monroe County after allegedly stealing several items from a new home construction site.
On October 23, at around 3:23 p.m. police responded to a home on the 100 block of Sherry Dr. in Polk Township for a report of a theft of tools.
The victims reported a Generac portable generator, a Bostitch 5-gallon air compressor with hose, (2) Bostitich air nail guns, a Dewalt raido, Milwaukee router, and new indoor/outdoor light fixtures and multiple ceiling fans stolen.
Police say, a neighborhood canvass produced a picture of the suspect's vehicle.
On Monday, October 26, the victims reported seeing the generator for sale on a website.
The seller was identified as Thomas Edwin Kram, 39, of Chestnuthill Twp.
A state trooper responded to Kram's residence and observed the suspect vehicle in the driveway.
Police say a search warrant was obtained for the residence and property.
According to police, forced entry was made and the stole items were immediately visible inside the front door. Suspected methamphetamines were also seized as a result of the search.
Kram was located hiding in the attic crawl space and was taken into custody without incident.
Kram was interviewed and confessed to stealing the above items from the home under construction.
Police say, while in custody, Kram displayed signs of withdraw from a controlled substance and was transported to St. Luke's Lehighton for observation.
Kram was arraigned by MDJ Colleen Mancuso and posted bail soon after.
This incident is pending a preliminary hearing.