At just 15 years old, Aiden Paiz's life was cut far too short. He was shot and killed Sunday night in Polk Township as police say he and two other teens were robbed and shot multiple times in their car. Paiz died at the scene.
Now, his classmates and teachers are coming to grips with his loss. They held a vigil in his honor at Pleasant Valley High School.
Bobby Hahn taught the freshman in social studies and also coached him in basketball.
"Aiden was such a great kid with a great personality. He was one of those kids who would always put a smile on your face and you couldn't get mad at him," Hahn said.
Hahn says Paiz was a bit of a class clown, but also knew how to balance work and play and was a good student. He also worked hard on the basketball court.
"He's about as tall as me, 5-foot-6, and he just looked over and said, coach, I can take him and he went out there and guarded this 5-foot-8 kid and he couldn't move him, he said 'told you coach.'"
Hahn says he and his players plan to honor him throughout the basketball season.
"Keep his memory alive for as long as we possibly can," Hahn said.
"I can't imagine putting myself in the shoes of people closer to him, his family, his friends," Hahn said.
Two men and a teen have been arrested in connection with Paiz's death and have been charged with one count of homicide.