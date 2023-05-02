STROUDSBURG, Pa. - The search is over for a woman missing in Monroe County for nearly a year.

The human remains found in Stroudsburg last week have been identified as Dana Smithers, 45.

The Monroe County coroner says his office was called out to a wooded area near the exit for I-80 in Stroudsburg around noon on Thursday after the remains were found.

The coroner's office collected the remains and took them back to start the identifying process.

"We're working with limited visible attributes that would identify a person, so we have to go with things like dental records, and that is what we did in this case," said Thomas Yanac, coroner.

The coroner's office called in the help of a forensic odontologist to identify the remains, since Smithers' body had been decomposing for almost a year. According to Explore Health Careers, a forensic odontologist "attends the autopsy and takes photographs, cranial measurements, dental impressions and x-rays from the remains" to help identify them.

Yanac says this isn't something his office typically does.

"That's a special case here. Typically, we do not do that because we're able to identify the individual. Unfortunately, we had to do that this time," he said.

From there, the coroner and the forensic odontologist positively identified the remains as Smithers, who was reported missing on June 4, 2022.

She had been last seen on May 28 at approximately 11:05 p.m. A Ring video camera verified her leaving a friend's home with her cell phone in hand, Stroud Area Regional Police said at the time.

Police said her cell phone, wallet, and daily medication were found at her home.

An autopsy was conducted Monday. The results of the autopsy are pending further testing, and Smithers' cause and manner of death are currently undetermined, police said.

The woman's family released a statement saying they're grateful for everyone's help during this search, and asking for privacy and prayers during this difficult time.

The case remains an active ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Robert Transue at rtransue@sarpd.com or by calling 570-421-6800-ext 1027.