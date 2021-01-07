Generic prison cell

The Monroe County Correctional Facility is on lockdown following a rowdy disturbance.

Warden Garry Haidle says Thursday night inmates at the Maximum custody unit refused orders to lock in to their cells and became increasingly hostile.

That's when supervisors deployed a pepper ball to control the situation. Then he says inmates barricaded unit doors and got makeshift weapons made out of broken broom handles.

The warden activated the Corrections Emergency Response Team, and called the Monroe County District Attorney's office and Stroud Area Regional Police Canine unit to help.

No one was hurt.

