HARRISBURG, Pa. – The state attorney general announced the arrests of two Monroe County residents regarding a straw purchasing operation that involved a woman buying guns for her boyfriend, a convicted felon.

Melissa Saldana and Ramon Roldan, Jr., both age 39, are charged with numerous violations of the Uniform Firearms Act, and false swearing. Roldan is incarcerated on $250,000 bail; Saldana's bail was set at $20,000.

An investigation by the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General found that Saldana repeatedly bought firearms for her boyfriend, Roldan, who was prohibited from having firearms due to multiple felony convictions.

A "straw purchase" is when one individual buys a gun for another individual who is unable to purchase their own gun legally.

The Monroe County District Attorney's Office will prosecute the case.

"We intend to hold these individuals accountable for their actions in order to keep residents of Monroe County and this Commonwealth safe from gun traffickers and to get illegal guns off our streets," said Monroe County Assistant District Attorney Christy Schlottman.

The investigation found that Saldana straw purchased at least 20 firearms in the past two years, many of the same make and model. When asked about the guns, she did not know the makes and models and allegedly lied about their locations.

The firearms were found in a storage unit rented by Roldan. When agents searched the storage unit, they seized 27 firearms and two more as the result of Roldan's cooperation at the time of his arrest. One firearm was recovered from Saldana.

The confiscated firearms included 22 handguns purchased by Saldana, among them four Polymer80 guns (ghost guns), as well as multiple assault style rifles with suppressors.