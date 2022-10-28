POCONO TWP., Pa. - Authorities in Monroe County say they've found "no evidence of criminal negligence" related to a natural gas main rupture underneath a highway that caused a deadly car crash on Christmas Day 2020.

The single-car accident happened near the intersections of Routes 314 and 611 in Pocono Township.

A passenger, 33-year-old Ana Abreau, was killed.

Her husband, their two-month-old child and another family member all survived the crash.

Police say a UGI-owned gas main under the road erupted and caused the car to roll onto its roof.

The DA's office ultimately determined there was "no criminal negligence."