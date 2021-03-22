The Monroe County district attorney is set to weigh in on a deadly police-involved shooting that's making national headlines.
Next Tuesday, the DA's office will release its findings on the shooting death of 19-year-old Christian Hall at the Route 33, I-80 interchange in December.
State police said they were called there to deal with a "distressed and suicidal" man with a gun. According to state police, troopers talked Hall into putting the gun down, but he picked it back up and pointed it in their direction. That's when police said troopers opened fire.
Hall's family says he was suffering from a mental health crisis. The family's lawyer says authorities have not provided any answers to him on why police shot Hall seven times.
Hall's family is asking the case to be passed onto State Attorney General Josh Shapiro.