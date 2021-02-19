Pat Toomey in Lebanon
Tom Rader | 69 News

The Monroe County Republican Committee has voted to censure Senator Pat Toomey.

The committee took the unanimous action because Toomey voted to convict former President Donald Trump during his 2nd impeachment trial.

Committee chairman Tom Whitehead said Toomey "betrayed our country, our Constitution, our party and our former President by his words and actions."

Toomey was one of seven Republicans who crossed party lines to enter a guilty vote against Trump.

Toomey announced in October that he is not seeking reelection. Toomey said he would have voted the same if he was running for re-election.

