POLK TWP., Pa. - On a cold January Tuesday, a crowd with signs saying "Save Camp Trexler" are posted outside the camp in Polk Township, Monroe County.

"Maintaining the lifestyle that we knew and know and are happy and proud to be a part of," said Michael Murphy, who is among the growing number of residents calling on the Boy Scouts not to sell the 755-acre Camp Trexler to developers.

"If this remains as a preserve, or it turns into a park or a recreational area, everybody can enjoy it," he said.

Donated by industrialist and conservationist Harry Trexler in the 1920's, the land is being sold to settle nationwide sex abuse claims against the Boy Scouts.

The Pocono Heritage Land Trust is trying to find a partner to buy and protect the land, expected to fetch at least $4 million.

The camp is just the tip of the Pocono development iceberg, as executive director Louise Troutman told us in June at the Kurmes Paradise Creek Nature Preserve.

"The Poconos is having an unprecedented amount of industrial development, where you are seeing warehouses, are seeing industrial solar arrays, they're threatening large tracts of land," she told us.

We saw the signs of progress on a summer drive as land for sale signs dotted the area.

"I think generally it's a good thing in terms of to help our economy," said Pocono Township Manager Taylor Munoz last summer on the development of a 500-acre solar farm on Bear Mountain. Trees are being clear cut for the industrial development.

While he says environmental issues are a concern, as long as zoning allows, a development, popular or not, can go through.

"Often comes down to really almost a private property rights issue," he said.

The issue is at the heart of preservation. Back in June head of the Broadhead Water Association Alex Jackson took us in the heart of 1000 acres of the unique mosiac forests of Tobyhanna and Tunkhannock Township.

"The rare mosaic of ecosystems up there is what makes it particularly vulnerable to habitat fragmentation, which is now possible because of the recently-passed zoning amendment," Jackson said.

Last spring Tobyhanna Township Supervisors reversed a previous ruling from past supervisors, stripping away conservation rights in portions of the township. The mosiac forests are right in the middle.

"If they like to fish or come hunting or enjoy the scenic nature of the area, that is what these forests maintain. They maintain the healthy eco-system," Jackson said.

The fates of the forests and Camp Trexler are still up in the air.

"You can't undevelop a property, you can't take a building out and say, look, it's back to nature," Troutman told us.

We reached out to the Boy Scouts, but they didn't get back to us.