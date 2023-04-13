Police lights

JACKSON TWP., Pa. - Pocono Mountain East High School is mourning one of its students.

The superintendent released a statement confirming a junior died Wednesday.

State Police say a driver was going east on Running Valley Road in Jackson Township, Monroe County, when he lost control and was thrown off his dirt bike.

Troopers say that driver was wearing a helmet, but was pronounced dead at the hospital.

