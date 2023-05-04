Those seeking treatment for drug addictions now have more options in Monroe County.

The county became the 23rd in the state to join the Pennsylvania attorney general's LETI program.

LETI, which stands for Law Enforcement Treatment Initiative, gives more options for law enforcement officials to divert people needing addiction treatment.

People can also walk into a police station and ask for treatment services without the threat of arrest or charges, the AG's office said.

Under PA LETI, law enforcement agencies in Monroe County will:

Open their doors to those suffering from substance use disorder.

Help identify individuals seeking treatment services.

Assist with ensuring that people have transportation to treatment services.

Maintain relationships with our local drug and alcohol administration to understand availability, and collect data to study outcomes.

Other counties already participating in LETI include Berks, Carbon, Luzerne, Montgomery and Schuylkill.